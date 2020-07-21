TVLine Items: Cobra Kai Hits Netflix, Paul Scheer Joins Trek 'Verse and More

The dojo is re-opening this summer: Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2, which previously streamed on YouTube, will be available via Netflix starting Friday, Aug. 28. As previously reported, the Karate Kid sequel series is moving to Netflix for its all-new third season, which will launch on a to-be-determined date.

Debuting May 2018, Cobra Kai was a breakout hit for YouTube, notching a Season 2 renewal just days after its premiere. YouTube initially intended to launch Season 3 — which has already been shot — last fall; its decision to ditch original scripted fare in favor of unscripted programming prompted the shift to Netflix.

Set decades after the original Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, reprising his role as former bully Johnny Lawrence. Now firmly in middle age and with nothing to show for it, Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai dojo in a bid to get his life back together, taking a band of misfit youths under his wing. Ralph Macchio also returns as Johnny’s arch-rival Daniel LaRusso, now a rich and successful car dealer.

* Paul Scheer (Black Monday) will recur on CBS All Access’ upcoming animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, voicing Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the chief engineer on the USS Cerritos, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The musical series Julie and the Phantoms, directed/executive-produced by Kenny Ortega (High School Musical), will premiere Thursday, Sept. 10 on Netflix.

* All Together Now, a Netflix film based on Matthew Quick’s book Sorta Like a Rock Star and starring Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Rise), will debut Friday, Aug. 28.

* The CW is developing a drama based on Stephen King’s short story The Revelations of Becka Paulson, in which, “after accidentally shooting herself in the brain with a nail gun, Pollyanna-ish Becca Paulson is recruited by an over-it Jesus to be his ‘chosen one’ in stopping the apocalypse,” per Deadline.

* HBO has given a series order to Somebody Somewhere, a comedy inspired by the life of comedienne/singer Bridget Everett (Camping, Lady Dynamite), who will star and exec-produce.

* Quibi has released a trailer for Don’t Look Deeper, a thriller directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) and co-starring Don Cheadle (Black Monday) and Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom). It debuts Monday, July 27.

