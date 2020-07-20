TVLine Items: Elite Reveals New Cast, Top Gear Sets Return and More

Several new students are enrolling at the Elite school: Season 4 of Netflix’s Spanish teen drama will welcome new cast members Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín.

The newbies will be “part of the universe of Las Encinas, one way or the other,” the official release teases. “Their characters will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana.” Check out a fresh cast photo above.

Season 3 of the TVLine Peak TV Treasure wrapped up with the exits of Ester Expósito (aka Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) as their characters left the school behind and embarked on new lives. Meanwhile, Omar joined his boyfriend Ander, plus Samuel, Guzmán and Rebeca, as a student at Las Encinas, while Cayetana became the new janitor.

* Grace Van Patten (Maniac) has joined Hulu’s limited series Nine Perfect Strangers as one of the stressed city dwellers who comes to a boutique health-and-wellness resort run by Nicole Kidman’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Pose co-creator Steven Canals is developing 81 Words, a limited series for FX about gay activists Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings, who risked their careers to challenge the American Psychiatric Association’s definition of homosexuality, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Zachary Quinto (NOS4A2) and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) have joined the voice cast of Robert Kirkman’s forthcoming animated Amazon Prime series Invincible.

* Epix has greenlit By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem, a four-part docuseries inspired by the music and subjects featured in its original Godfather of Harlem series and eyed to premiere this fall.

* Top Gear will return with a Nepal special and six new episodes, starting Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c on BBC America. Watch a trailer below:

* HBO has released a trailer for The Weight of Gold, a documentary film about the mental health challenges that Olympic athletes often face, premiering Wednesday, July 29 at 9 pm:

