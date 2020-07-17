Ratings: Holey Moley, Don't Top Night With Lows; 30 Rock Numbers TBD

In the latest TV ratings, Holey Moley (3.4 million viewers/0.5 rating) and Don’t (2.7 mil/0.5) topped Thursday in the demo, though both slipped to season lows. To Tell the Truth then closed ABC’s night with 2.9 mil/0.4, also marking season lows. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun delivered the nights largest audience: 4.1 million viewers.

The prelim numbers for NBC’s 30 Rock reunion/Peacock infomercial (2.5 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “C+”) are all kinds of meaningless, due to numerous preemptions by vengeful affiliates. If you missed it, the special will be rebroadcast tonight at 9/8c on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock and the NBC app.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Fox’s Celebrity Watch Party (1.4 mil/0.3) and the Labor of Love season finale (976K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “C”) were steady… and The CW’s U.S. premiere of Killer Camp (520K/0.1) was right on par with Burden of Truth‘s average in the time slot.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

