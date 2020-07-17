In Treatment Reboot Eyed at HBO

RELATED STORIES Run Cancelled at HBO After 1 Season

Run Cancelled at HBO After 1 Season DWTS Exodus: Are the Judges Next?

HBO is unwrapping its shrink-themed drama In Treatment.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the cabler is exploring a reboot of the psychotherapist series, which ended its three-year HBO run in Dec. 2010.

Based on the Israel series BeTipul, In Treatment launched in 2008 and centered on Dr. Paul Weston’s (Gabriel Byrne) weekly sessions with his patients, as well as with his own therapist. Each season focused on a different group of patients, and thus featured a predominantly new cast.

More importantly, in the age of coronavirus, In Treatment — which mostly consists of extended scenes of two socially-distanced characters talking — would be minimally impacted by Hollywood’s new safety protocols. (Episodes could also potentially be shot remotely, with doctor/patient holding sessions via Zoom.)

It remains unclear if the new iteration of the show would revolve around Byrne’s Weston or a new psychotherapist.

An HBO rep declined to comment for this story.