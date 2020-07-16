TV Ratings: ABC's United We Fall, CBS' Tough as Nails Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s United We Fall premiered to 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, leading Wednesday night in both measures and marking broadcast-TV’s best scripted summer launch in viewers since May 2019 (CBS’ Blood & Treasure).

A second episode slipped 14 percent and a tenth, to 3.6 mil/0.5. (Grade the new sitcom below.)

Closing ABC’s line-up, Agents of SHIELD (1.43 mil/0.3, read post mortem and get Fitz update) is looking at its best audience in five weeks, while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere on Wednesday:

CBS | Tough as Nails (3.5 mil/0.5) slipped 14 percent and a tenth from its premiere but still placed second for the night in the demo. Now airing an hour later, Game On! (2.3 mil/0.3) posted season lows. 15 Summer Shows We Really Miss

FOX | Ultimate Tag (1.2 mil/0.3) slipped to series lows.

THE CW | The 100 (628K/0.2, read recap) dropped a few eyeballs from last week’s prequel pilot, while steady in the demo. Bulletproof (382K/0.2) was flat.

