Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments; Fox Weighs In on Masked Singer Host’s Future

Nick Cannon says he has had a change of heart.

The host of Fox’s The Masked Singer tweeted Wednesday evening that he was sorry for anti-Semitic comments he made during an episode of his videotaped podcast, Cannon’s Class and that he offered “my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words” he said during an episode of his videotaped podcast, Cannon’s Class.

Cannon continued that his remarks “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people” and that he felt “ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from,” adding that the video has been removed.

Read his apology, which unfolded over a series of tweets, in full below:

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.

UPDATE: If Cannon’s future at The Masked Singer was in question, a statement the network issued Wednesday evening indicates that he isn’t going anywhere. “When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube,” it said, “we immediately began a dialogue with Nick. He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

Cannon’s apology comes just hours after ViacomCBS severed ties with the Wild ‘n Out host after failing to apologize for promoting “hateful speech” and spreading “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” on his videotaped podcast, Cannon’s Class. A rep for the company added, “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Cannon quickly fired back at his former ViacomCBS bosses, insisting that he did in fact try to apologize, and “went as far to reach out to [Viacom owner] Shari Redstone to have a conversation of reconciliation,” only to be met with “Dead Silence!” “That’s when I realized they don’t want a conversation or growth, they wanted to put the young negro in his place,” he says. “They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with.” (A ViacomCBS spokesperson told our sister site Variety, “It is absolutely untrue that Nick Cannon reached out to [Redstone].”)

Cannon ended his statement by insisting ViacomCBS should apologize to him. He also demanded full ownership of the “billion-dollar” Wild ‘N Out brand.