Legendary Judge Megan Thee Stallion Reports That She Was Shot, Is 'Incredibly Grateful to Be Alive'

Legendary judge Megan Thee Stallion says she suffered gunshot wounds Sunday but is expected to make a full recovery.

The rapper was involved in an incident in the early hours of the morning when the car that she, another woman and rapper Tory Lanez were riding in was pulled over. TMZ reports Lanez was arrested.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Thee Stallion wrote that she wanted to “set the record straight” about what had happened.

The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.

“At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ. “And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time.”

TVLine has reached out to representatives for Thee Stallion and Legendary for comment.

HBO Max’s Legendary recently was renewed for Season 2, with Thee Stallion returning to the judges’ panel alongside Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado and Jameela Jamil.