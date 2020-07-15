Good Witch Renewed for Season 7, Chesapeake Shores Gets Season 5

Cassie Nightingale has conjured more magical adventures to come, with Hallmark Channel renewing the Catherine Bell-led Good Witch for a seventh season.

Hallmark also announced on Wednesday that Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for Season 5. Both of those dramas, as well as When Calls the Heart Season 8, are being eyed for 2021 return dates.

In Good Witch’s recent Season 6 finale, Cassie and Martha (played by Bell and Catherine Disher) smudged the mayor’s mansion in preparation for her housewarming gala, while Abigail and Donovan (Sarah Power and Marc Bendavid) decided to reunite and put up a final fight against Merriwick-Davenport.

In addition to the aforementioned Bell, Disher, Power and Bendavid, James Denton, Kat Barrell, Scott Cavalheiro and Kylee Evans are all set to return for Season 7.

Good Witch this past season averaged 1.9 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 14 percent from Season 5 — and hitting a season high in audience (2 million) as recently as June 21.

Speaking to the series’ origin and ongoing longevity, Bell told TVLine this spring, “It’s unbelievable. Good Witch started as a one-off Halloween Hallmark movie. I was on a break from I think it was Army Wives, we shot it in Toronto, and that was that. It did great, people loved it. And then we did another one, and then another one…. Literally, every year I’d have a hiatus from the show I was working on, and every year we did another movie. We did seven movies that way! And when Army Wives ended, Hallmark was like, ‘Hey, why don’t we do this as a series?'”