TVLine Items: Happy Endings Reunion Date, Dick Wolf Does Vegas and More

Here’s some ah-maz-ing news: The entire cast of Happy Endings is officially scheduled to reunite, albeit virtually, to perform new scripted material, our sister site Variety reports. The special event (teased back in May), will take place Monday, July 20 at 4 pm PT on Sony Pictures Television’s YouTube page, and raise money for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen in support of Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts.

“For years, the people — and multiple networks — have spoken: They do not want this show to continue. Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity,” series creator David Caspe said in a statement. “So if you want to watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Prolific producer Dick Wolf has partnered with The Pacific writers Robert Schenkkan and Bruce C. McKenna for American Babylon, a the period drama about the creation of Las Vegas, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is being shopped to premium cable networks and streamers.

* America’s Next Top Model winner/actor Nyle DiMarco has teamed with Daniel Dae Kim’s production company to develop a comedy about a Deaf man for Spectrum Originals, per Deadline. DiMarco will star in the series, which is based on his experiences as a charismatic Deaf man.

* Paramount Network has scrapped its straight-to-series adaptation of the film Sexy Beast, as a result of budget cuts stemming from the Viacom-CBS merger, per Variety.

* Quibi has picked up Player vs. Player With Trevor Noah, a game show in which the Daily Show host goes head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the gaming world playing assorted titles on various consoles.

* The inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race will air Mondays at 8/7c on Logo, making its U.S. television debut on July 27. (The Brooke Lynn Hytes-hosted offshoot is also available to stream on the WOW Presents Plus app.)

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?