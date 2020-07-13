The Real: Tamera Mowry Exits as Host After 7 Years — Read Her Statement

RELATED STORIES Amanda Seales Leaving The Real: 'People at the Top Are Not Respecting the Necessity for Black Voices' (Video)

Tamera Mowry is done talking: The host of The Real is leaving the daytime talk show after seven years, TVLine has confirmed.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real,” Mowry said in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. “The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy.”

“However, all good things must come to an end,” she continued, “and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.” (A source confirms to TVLine that Mowry is leaving the show to spend more time with her family.)

Mowry — who first broke out as an actress alongside her twin sister Tia Mowery on the ABC sitcom Sister, Sister — was one of the original hosts of The Real when it debuted in syndication in July 2013, along with Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton (neé Bailon) and Loni Love. Braxton left the show in 2016, and comedian Amanda Seales (Insecure) joined as a new host this January before exiting last month, saying that “the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices at the top.”