Amanda Seales Leaving The Real: 'People at the Top Are Not Respecting the Necessity for Black Voices' (Video)

The Real‘s Amanda Seales is foregoing her seat at the table. The comedian has announced that she is departing the daytime talk show after a brief, six-month stint as co-host.

A source confirms to TVLine that Seales was offered a contract extension, which she declined.

Seales revealed the news during an Instagram Live conversation with Broadway vet Brandon Victor Dixon, telling him that she did not renew her contract in part because “the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices at the top, too.”

“My contract is up at The Real, and I did not renew it,” she said. “It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to, and where the people who are speaking to me in disparaging ways are not being handled. I’m not in a space where I can, as a full Black woman, have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices to be at the top, too.”

In a follow-up video, Seales denied rumors that her decision to exit the daytime gabfest had nothing to do with her fellow co-hosts.

“Do not try to create some false dissension between me and the co-hosts of The Real,” she said. “Y’all so f–king corny. There is a whole pandemic and and uprising going on, and you still can’t find s–t else to do but try and create some conflict that doesn’t exist? … What I gotta do with my business ain’t got nothing to do with them sisters.”

The above excerpt was clipped and shared by fellow Real co-host Loni Love, who added, “You make me laugh, you make me think, you make me be a better woman… thank you @amandaseales.”

Seales previously served as a guest co-host on The Real throughout the fall of 2019, before she was eventually named a permanent fixture in January. Heading into its seventh season this fall, the remaining panel consists of Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Love.

Watch Seales’ announcement around the 40-minute mark below, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll miss her on The Real.