Glee Cast Mourns Naya Rivera: 'Her Beauty and Talent Were Otherworldly'

Glee‘s Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer are among those mourning the death of their onetime co-star Naya Rivera, who died in a tragic drowning accident on July 8.

“Rest sweet, Naya,” Lynch tweeted. “What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

“Her brilliance and humor were unmatched,” Colfer added on Instagram. “Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

Rivera was first reported missing last Wednesday after renting a boat on California’s Lake Piru to go swimming with her four-year-old son Josey. The boy was found alone in the boat, with no sign of Rivera, and a six-day search ensued. Her body was recovered on Monday.

After Glee went off the air in 2015, Rivera played housemaid Blanca Alvarez on Lifetime’s Devious Maids, along with a guest voice role on American Dad! and a guest judge appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She also recurred on the YouTube dance series Step Up: High Water and was set to star in the show’s upcoming third season after it was revived by Starz.

