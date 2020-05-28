Step Up Series Revived at Starz for Season 3 After YouTube Cancellation

Step Up: High Water has danced its way out of the TV graveyard: The drama series has been picked up at Starz for Season 3, after getting cancelled at YouTube in 2019.

The third season will consist of 10 episodes, which will bring back several popular characters from the show’s first two seasons, while “expanding the scope and storytelling.” Additionally, Tricia Helfer (Lucifer) has joined the cast as a character named Erin.

“[Series creator] Holly [Sorensen] and her team have created a new and dynamic iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the Step Up franchise so successful and elevates the storytelling for the premium, global audience,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz. “This, coupled with the worldwide appeal of the multi-talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our slate.”

Inspired by the Step Up film franchise, High Water stars R&B singer Ne-Yo as Sage Odom, the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School. In Season 3, Sage’s relationship with partner Collette (Glee‘s Naya Rivera) will be challenged “as they face criminal charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water,” the logline reads. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

Returning series regulars also include Petrice Jones (Tal), Faizon Love (Uncle Al), Marcus Mitchell (Dondre), Jade Chynoweth (Odalie), Carlito Olivero (Davis), Terrence Green (Rigo), Eric Graise (King) and Kendra Oyesanya (Poppy).

Step Up: High Water was initially available on YouTube’s subscription service, YouTube Red (now YouTube Premium), but was cancelled after two seasons as the video platform moved away from original programming.

Though there’s currently no timetable for the Season 3 launch, the first two Step Up seasons will be available on the Starz app and Starz On Demand prior to the new season’s debut.

