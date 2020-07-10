Fox Renews The Moodys for Season 2

Fox is in the mood for more of The Moodys, having renewed the dysfunctional family comedy for Season 2.

Adapted from the Australian series A Moody Christmas and starring and executive-produced by Denis Leary (Rescue Me) and Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), The Moodys follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

But whereas the first, six-episode season on Fox was set at Christmastime, Season 2 — eyed to air during the 2020-21 TV season (episode count TBA) — will not revolve around a holiday, TVLine has confirmed.

TVLine readers gave the Season 1 premiere an average grade of “B.”

The Moodys‘ titular clan includes Sean Sr. (played by Leary), his wife Ann (Perkins), and their three grown children – Dan (Midnight Texas‘ François Arnaud), Bridget (Sideswiped‘s Chelsea Frei) and Sean Jr. (Man Seeking Woman’s Jay Baruchel). The ensemble also features María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Kevin Bigley (Upload) and Gerry Dee.

“With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way Fox can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “[Writers/executive producers] Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to the Moodys’ future adventures.”

Season 1 of The Moodys can be streamed on Hulu.