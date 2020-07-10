Run Cancelled at HBO After 1 Season

RELATED STORIES Run Finale Recap: What a Long, Strange Trip It's Been — Plus, Grade It

Ruby and Billy can stop running now: HBO has cancelled the Merritt Wever/Domhnall Gleeson thriller Run after one season, according to our sister site Deadline.

“After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy’s journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones,” HBO said in a statement, “we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run.”

Created by Jones (Killing Eve) and executive-produced by Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Run starred Wever and Gleeson as former sweethearts Ruby and Billy, who hit the road together thanks to a pact they made years ago that they’d drop everything and travel across the country if they ever texted each other the word “RUN.” Waller-Bridge made an on-screen appearance as well as taxidermist Laurel.

Run debuted in April, with its seven-episode freshman season wrapping up on May 24. The season finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Ruby and Billy going their separate ways after Ruby discovered the entire trip was just a book-publishing ploy by Billy. (Read our Season 1 finale recap here.)

Were you hoping for a second Run? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.