The Challenge Renewed for Season 36

The Challenge will continue putting its contestants through the ringer: MTV has renewed its long-standing reality competition series for Season 36.

The news comes on the heels of the franchise’s highest-rated season in eight years. The Challenge: Total Madness is up 10 percent in overall viewership, and averaging a 1.61 rating in Live +3 for P18-49.

In its current season, veterans are competing against rookies from other franchises like Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Party Down South, Survivor and more, as contestants duke it out through grueling challenges, extreme stunts and brutal eliminations. Total Madness, which wraps its season on July 16, will see nine finalists go at it for their share of a $1 million grand prize. Players still the running include Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Cory Wharton, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Kyle Christie, Rogan O’Connor, Bayleigh Dayton, Kaycee Clarke, Jennifer “Jenny” West and Melissa Reeves.

The finale will eventually be followed by a reunion (specific date, TBD), however, it won’t feature cast member Dee Nguyen. The former Geordie Shore resident-turned-Challenger was recently cut from MTV’s roster following a pair of insensitive, since-deleted tweets in which she made light of the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd.