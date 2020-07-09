Snowpiercer Finale Sneak Peek: Will Andre Make a Deal With the Firsties?

As Snowpiercer pulls into the season-ending station, it may be time for rebel leader Andre Layton to play “Let’s Make a Deal.”

The already-renewed TNT drama has a two-hour finale on tap for this Sunday starting at 9/8c, and as seen in the exclusive clip above, Andre will be presented with one of his most difficult decisions yet. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

When last we tuned in, it was revealed that Pike (played by Steven Ogg), one of the tail’s more reckless players, had been pulled out of the drawers by the first-class faction that overthrew train boss Melanie Cavill. Wooed by the perks of proper living (or at least gooey chocolate cake), Pike assured Commander Grey that he knows what makes Layton tick, and thus can be of use to those now in power.

In the clip above, Pike excitedly reunites with Layton (Daveed Diggs) in the Chains, before pulling his old friend aside for an important negotiation. What is First Class offering the rebellion, and in exchange for what? And why would Andre even consider this deal? Press play above to get details on the proposal that aims to quell the uprising.

Per the official synopsis for the first half of Sunday’s Season 1 finale, “a plan is hatched to take the train, but it may destroy them all,” while in the second hour, “Layton and Melanie realize the greatest threat to their survival is right over their shoulder.”