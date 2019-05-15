Snowpiercer Moves to TBS, Scores Season 2 Renewal Ahead of Premiere

The long-awaited TV adaptation of Snowpiercer is pulling into a new station. The drama series, originally developed by TNT, will now air on TBS, TVLine has learned. Plus, the network has already renewed Snowpiercer for a second season, prior to its premiere.

Based on the 2013 thriller starring Chris Evans, Snowpiercer is set in a post-apocalyptic future where the planet’s only survivors live aboard a globe-spanning, never-stopping train. Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer will explore “class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival,” per the official description.

The TV version of Snowpiercer has been chugging along for quite some time now: TNT first ordered a pilot for the adaptation back in November 2016. Following a number of talent shuffles behind the camera — original creator Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and director Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) have since been replaced — Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) now serves as showrunner and executive producer. The cast includes Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Daveed Diggs (black-ish) and Alison Wright (The Americans).

TBS has traditionally focused on comedy series, with sister network TNT handling drama series, but the acquisition of Snowpiercer marks the start of TBS’ move towards drama next year. Snowpiercer is slated to debut in spring 2020, following TBS’ coverage of March Madness.