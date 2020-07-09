Ramy Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

Ramy‘s spiritual journey will continue: Hulu has renewed the award-winning dramedy for a 10-episode third season, TVLine has learned.

Comedian Ramy Youssef — who also co-created the series and serves as an executive producer — stars as Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian American and Muslim living in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. The series “brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists,” per the official description.

Ramy debuted on Hulu in April 2019 with a 10-episode freshman season and was renewed for Season 2 the following month. Youssef won a Golden Globe earlier this year for best lead actor in a comedy series, and Ramy won a Peabody Award last month.

Season 2, consisting of 10 episodes, debuted on Hulu on May 29, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book, Moonlight) joining the series in a recurring role. In the sophomore season, Ramy “delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you ready for more Ramy? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.