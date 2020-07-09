Glee's Naya Rivera Missing in Wake of 'Horrible Accident' on California Lake

Naya Rivera Missing
Glee vet Naya Rivera is missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone aboard a boat in a California lake.

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Department officials told NBC Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Rivera was reported missing following a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her son, Josey Dorsey. She reportedly rented a boat and the two were swimming in the water. When the boat wasn’t returned, staffers found it adrift in the lake with her son sleeping on board.

A search and rescue operation, which was suspended at nightfall, is set to resume Thursday morning.

Rivera shared a photo of her and Josey on Wednesday, with the caption, “Just the two of us.”

just the two of us

After Glee went off the air in 2015, Rivera played housemaid Blanca Alvarez on Lifetime’s Devious Maids, along with a guest voice role on American Dad! and a guest judge appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She also recurred on the YouTube dance series Step Up: High Water and was set to star in the show’s upcoming third season after it was revived by Starz.

