Elementary's Lucy Liu to Star as New Mom in Untitled ABC Comedy Pilot

Lucy Liu just got a bundle of joyful news from ABC: She’s been tapped to lead an untitled comedy pilot at the network, TVLine has learned.

The multi-camera project — formerly titled Kids Matter Now and Bossy — follows Liu’s Devin, a diva boss with no patience for working parents. But when Devin adopts a baby of her own and has a change of heart, her mother-of-three assistant becomes an unlikely mentor, upending the office dynamics.

The head of a successful furniture company called Shelter, Devin is described as a fierce and powerful woman who is unfamiliar with failure… until she adopts her child and feels ill-prepared for the task of parenting.

Liu, who will also serve as a producer on the potential series, most recently appeared as wealthy socialite Simone in Why Women Kill‘s first season on CBS All Access. Before that, she co-starred for seven seasons on CBS’ Elementary as Joan Watson; additional TV credits include Difficult People, Southland and Dirty Sexy Money.

The untitled project is one of five pilots currently moving forward at ABC, along with the Katey Sagal drama Rebel, ensemble drama Harlem’s Kitchen and the comedies Home Economics and Work Wife. Meanwhile, the network’s potential thirtysomething sequel and vampire soap Brides are among the pilots that have been scrapped.