PEN15 Season 2 to Debut in September, Will Be Split in Two Parts

PEN15 is going back to middle school this fall: Season 2 of Hulu’s twisted teen comedy will premiere Friday, Sept. 18.

The 14-episode season will be split in two parts, with the second batch of seven episodes to be held until sometime in 2021.

In addition to a return date, Hulu has dropped the above teaser trailer, which was first revealed by E! Online. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Comedians Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine — who also serve as co-creators along with Sam Zvibleman — star as 13-year-old versions of themselves in the year 2000, acting alongside actual teens playing their classmates. In Season 2, Anna and Maya face school plays, pool parties and (yikes) sleepovers as they struggle to fit in and just be cool, man.

PEN15 debuted on Hulu in February 2019 with a 10-episode freshman season, and earned a surprise Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the Season 1 episode “Anna Ishii-Peters.” (It’s also one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures.) The Season 2 renewal was first announced last May.

Will you be binge-watching PEN15 when it returns this September? And how do you feel about the split-season approach?