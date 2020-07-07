TVLine Items: Lewis/West Spy Drama, The Last Kingdom Renewed and More

It’s a Brit dream team: Damian Lewis (Billions) and Dominic West (The Affair) are in talks to star in and executive-produce an adaptation of the novel A Spy Among Friends: Kim Philby and the Great Betrayal, for Spectrum Originals and UK streamer BritBox, our sister site Deadline reports.

A six-episode Cold War espionage thriller based on Ben Macintyre’s book, A Spy Among Friends “follows the defection of notorious British intelligence officer and KGB double agent Kim Philby (played by West) through the lens of his complex relationship with MI6 colleague and close friend Nicholas Elliott (Lewis). The show examines espionage through their friendship, the fallout of which affects East-West relations to this day.”

The series, adapted by Homeland EP Alexander Cary, is tentatively slated to premiere in fall 2021.

* Netflix has renewed The Last Kingdom for a 10-episode Season 5, the cast announced via Instagram.

* Peacock has acquired the first two seasons of the Facebook Watch anthology Sacred Lies from Blumhouse Television, with the option to pick it up for additional seasons, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Showtime has announced a feature documentary from Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese that profiles David Johansen, the celebrated frontman of the New York Dolls. David Tedeschi will co-direct with Scorsese.

* The animated anthology series Infinity Train will move from Cartoon Network to HBO Max for Season 3, debuting this summer.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for The Kissing Booth 2, premiering Friday, July 24:

* Quibi has released a trailer for the Kevin Hart comedy Die Hart, premiering Monday, July 20, with a new installment debuting every weekday until July 29:

