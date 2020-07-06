Cancellation Poll: 24 Broadcast Shows Were Axed This Past TV Season — Which Casualty Hurt the Most?

RELATED STORIES DC's Stargirl Renewed for Season 2, Which Will Be Exclusive to The CW

The recent demise of Katy Keene brought a delayed close to the gruesome and incendiary annual TV tradition known as the cancellation blitzkrieg.

This nerve-wracking period — which traditionally peaks on the second Friday of May ahead of the broadcast network’s upfront presentations — had been elongated this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the majority of bubble series learning their fate during a frenetic 24-hour stretch, renewal decisions arrived in fits and starts spread out over the past two months, as the major nets cautiously assessed their needs amid the fluid COVID-19 crisis.

The numbers are no less sobering, however. All told, two dozen broadcast series were dispatched to the proverbial MIA Network during the recently concluded 2019-20 TV season (complete list of renewals and cancellations can be found here).

The body count was highest at ABC, which axed series both semi-established (Single Parents), fledgling (Emergence) and presumed dead (Kids Say the Darndest Things). CBS and NBC shuttered nearly a half dozen programs apiece, including long-running sitcom Man With a Plan and rookie drama Bluff City Law.

As you look at the following cancellation list — which does not include shows that “naturally” ended on their own terms, like ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, NBC’s Blindspot and CBS’ Madam Secretary — which fatal blow hit you the hardest? Think long and hard about the options and then choose up to three shows. And hurry up — the polls close this Thursday at Noon EST, with the results being announced early next week!