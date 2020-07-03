Ratings: Council of Dads Steady With Series Finale, Reruns Top Night

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Council of Dads closed its one-and-done run with 2.81 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, dropping a few eyeballs week-to-week while holding onto its Thursday high in the demo. TVLine readers gave Season 1 an average grade of “A”; read recap.

Leading out of that, Blindspot (1.88 mil/0.3) was steady in both measures. TV Shows That Ended in 2020

Of the night’s only other fresh fare, The CW’s Burden of Truth (530K/0.1) dipped in audience while In the Dark (458K/0.1) gained, and both were steady in the demo.

CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun delivered Thursday’s largest audience (4.2 million) and tied ABC’s Holey Moley repeat for the demo win, with both scoring a 0.5.

