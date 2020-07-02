Goonies-Loving Drama, Eliza Coupe Comedy Pivoting, Scott Foley's Big Leap Among Pilots Still Alive at Fox

RELATED STORIES Family Guy's Mike Henry Stepping Down as Voice of Cleveland: 'Persons of Color Should Play Characters of Color'

At least one of the major networks is forging ahead as planned, despite the global pandemic: All six of the still-unproduced pilots that may eventually become Fox series remain alive at the network, TVLine has learned.

Fox has extended the cast options for the pilots of:

* Pivoting, a comedy starring Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time)

* This Country, a sitcom starring Seann William Scott (Lethal Weapon) based on the British series of the same name

* Blood Relative, a drama about solving crimes via genetic genealogy, starring Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)

* The Big Leap, a drama (also based on a British series) about a group of “underdog” dancers competing to be on a reality show revolving around the ballet Swan Lake; Teri Polo (The Fosters) and Scott Foley (Scandal) star

* The Cleaning Lady, an adaptation of an Argentine series about a doctor who comes to the United States and winds up being a housekeeper for the Mob

* An untitled drama in which a woman becomes a substitute teacher in her hometown and agrees to help young filmmakers in their quest to do a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies

The extensions indicate that Fox intends to shoot the pilots, something that was very much up in the air due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Fox previously ordered to series Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik, who will executive-produce alongside her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons; and the animated comedies The Great North and Housebroken.

