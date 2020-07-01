Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek: The Queens Make Top 3 Predictions as Snatch Game Finally Arrives

RELATED STORIES Drag Race All Stars Recap: Which Queen Couldn't Handle a Little Scandal?

With only six queens remaining on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the group is making some bold predictions about this season’s final three. And we can’t say we disagree.

In this sneak peek from Friday’s episode (VH1, 8/7c), the queens gather backstage to discuss Mayhem Miller’s recent elimination, only to discover that everyone voted her out — including herself!

“I feel like if you vote for yourself, what you should also be voting for is an ass whooping from the rest of the cast for taking up a slot,” Shea Coulee says. “I did not come here to give up, OK? You never give up on your dreams.”

Miz Cracker then whips out her fishing pole and asks if anyone thinks there’s a clear frontrunner, or even a clear top three, from this season. “Based on performances,” Shea believes Cracker is the person most likely to win, followed by Jujubee in second. “And I’m pulling up right behind,” she adds. (For the record, I think she has the right picks for the top three, but I’d put them in a slightly different order.)

Of course, anything can change this week, because we’ve finally arrived at the ever-popular “Snatch Game” episode. Well, it’s “Snatch Game… of Love.” But close enough! Right?

Of course, anything can change this week, because we've finally arrived at the ever-popular "Snatch Game" episode. Well, it's "Snatch Game… of Love." But close enough! Right?