Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Premiere: Grade It!

Unsolved Mysteries is back, courtesy of Netflix, and the first episode of the reboot chronicles the confounding case of a Maryland newlywed who may — or may not — have leapt to his death more than a decade ago.

Rey Rivera went missing in 2006; about a week later, his body was located in the Baltimore Hotel. The room where he was found had a hole in the roof, and the authorities believe he committed suicide by jumping from a higher point. But his wife, Allison Rivera, doesn’t agree.

“He ran out of the house like he was late for something,” she says in the premiere. “Who sits there and says, ‘Oh, you know what? It’s 6:30. Time to jump off a big roof!’?”

She continues: “I think he turned over some rock, and he shouldn’t have turned it over.”

The episode tells the story of how Rey, a 32-year-old finance writer, was found with his cell phone and glasses unbroken — which doesn’t exactly fit with a several-story fall. Neither does the way his shins were broken, the medical examiner’s report later found. In addition, a money clip Allison gave him, and which he always had on his person, was not found with the body or with any of Rey’s belongings after his death.

But wait, it gets weirder. At the time of his death, Rey was doing some work for Stansberry and Associates, a company that performed investment research and which was run by his friend, Porter Stansberry. After Rey died, the company put a gag order on all employees, banning them from talking to anyone about what had happened.

And finally, the weirdest bit of all: After Rey’s disappearance, Allison found a long letter folded into a tight rectangle and taped to the back of her husband’s computer. “Brothers and sisters, right now, around the world, volcanoes are erupting,” it read. “What an awesome sight… Whom virtue unites, death will not separate.” The note also cited movie stars and various family members. “I stand before you a man who understands the purpose and the value of our secrets,” he also wrote in the missive, which Allison and investigators came to believe held allusions to Freemasonry. “That’s why I hold them, as secrets.”

OK, your turn. What did you think of the Unsolved Mysteries reboot’s premiere? Grade the episode via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!