Bold Type Video: Jane's Dad Makes a Surprise Visit to Help His Daughter

There’s nothing like the comfort of family to get through an emotional crisis: On this Thursday’s The Bold Type (Freeform, 10/9c), Jane gets an unexpected visit from her dad (guest star Kelly AuCoin, Billions), and he couldn’t have come at a better time, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

Still struggling with her post-mastectomy body, Jane finds much-needed support in her father, who’s been through the cancer journey with his own late wife. “Jane has incredible friends and incredible people around her, but I think it’s really hard,” star Katie Stevens tells TVLine. “People don’t know what she’s going through exactly… So even though her friends try to be there for her, I think that it’s just extremely difficult to understand unless you’re close to it or have experienced it yourself. Her dad, having had her mom go through breast cancer, [is] a little bit more understanding and knows his way through a difficult situation in that way.”

Adds Stevens: “It’s really powerful episode, so I’m excited for people to see [it].”

Elsewhere in the hour, “Sutton and Richard make plans for the future,” following her heartbreaking miscarriage last week, while “Kat tries to move forward at work with a podcast, but her first episode comes with a price,” per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Jane’s struggle.