Peacock Acquires OG Charmed, Affair and Ray Donovan in ViacomCBS Deal

Peacock has struck a deal with ViacomCBS to house all episodes of The Affair, Everybody Hates Chris, The Game, Ray Donovan, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Undercover Boss — all of which will be available at launch on Wednesday, July 15.

In addition, Peacock has acquired the rights to the original Charmed, which will begin streaming in October.

These are all part of a nonexclusive deal, which means each show will continue to stream on ViacomCBS platforms. (For instance, you’ll still be able to watch The Affair and (the maybe-still-alive) Ray Donovan with your Showtime subscription.) Peacock: Guide to Upcoming Shows

Peacock will also have access to select titles from the Paramount film library, to stream in “limited exclusivity windows,” throughout 2021, 2022 and 2023. Those include the Godfather trilogy, American Beauty, An Officer and a Gentleman, Catch Me If You Can, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, Last Holiday, Old School, Seabiscuit, Patriot Games and The Talented Mr. Ripley, among others.

“We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock,” Frances Manfredi, Peacock’s President of Content Acquisition and Strategy, said in a statement. “We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today.”

Peacock is already available to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers following a soft launch on April 15. Upon its national debut in July, the NBCUniversal streaming service will offer a free, ad-supported tier, as well as options for ad-free service. Peacock Free and Peacock Premium (the latter of which costs $4.99 a month for non-bundled Comcast and Cox subscribers) both will come with ads, but premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month. (Any customer can also purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.)