Ray Donovan Un-Cancelled? 'There Will Be More,' Liev Schreiber Says

Sounds like TV’s favorite fixer might be fixing his own cancellation.

A week after Ray Donovan was cancelled at Showtime, star Liev Schreiber is giving fans hope that the axed drama might return after all. In an Instagram post to fans on Wednesday, Schreiber wrote that “it seems your voices have been heard” and it’s “too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan.”

TVLine has reached out to Showtime for comment. The cabler confirmed last week that Ray Donovan would end after a seven-season run.

Schreiber’s message reads, in full: “It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that you all have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return. What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”

The cancellation came as a shock not only to fans, but to the show’s cast and crew as well. “We had no indicator that the show was ending,” showrunner David Hollander said last week, adding that a Season 8 was definitely already in the works. “We were behaving creatively as though we were in mid-sentence. And so, there was no sense that this was going to be a completion. This was in no way a series finale.”

Season 8, which was intended to be the final season, would’ve showcased the backstory of Ray’s family, Hollander teased, by bringing it into the present: “There were actually two stories to be told: What happened then, really, and how will that impact what happens now? The next step was what happened with Ray and Mickey in the ’90s, which would have been the creation of Ray Donovan as a character and as a fixer.”