Ray Donovan Cancelled at Showtime

The fixer has been broken: Ray Donovan has been cancelled after seven seasons, TVLine has learned.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” the cabler said in a statement to TVLine. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

It was widely assumed that the long-running Showtime drama was a lock to return for an eighth and final season — that is until titular leading man Liev Schreiber issued a cryptic message on social media. In the wake of the cliffhanger-y Season 7 finale, Schreiber took to Instagram on Jan. 21 to thank fans for their “outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew,” before addressing the elephant in the room: “I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a Season 8. Truth is it’s in [Showtime]’s hands. So if you want more, reach out to them… and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it.”

Schreiber’s message arrived one week after Showtime’s co-president of entertainment, Gary Levine, confirmed to our sister site Deadline that Ray Donovan was “nearing the end of its run,” adding that a renewal decision would be made “in the next few weeks.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Levine went on to note that the series was always intended to run “about seven or eight seasons.”

