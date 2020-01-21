Liev Schreiber Says Ray Donovan Season 8 Renewal Is a 'Big Question,' Urges Fans to Lobby Showtime

Ray Donovan appears to be in a bit of a fix.

Despite an assumption that the long-running Showtime drama was a lock to return for an eighth (and likely final) season, titular leading man Liev Schreiber is telling fans that a renewal is not a foregone conclusion.

In the wake of Sunday’s cliffhanger-y Season 7 finale, Schreiber took to Instagram early Tuesday to thank fans for their “outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew,” before addressing the elephant in the room: “I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a Season 8. Truth is it’s in [Showtime]’s hands. So if you want more, reach out to them… and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

A Showtime rep declined to comment for this story.

Schreiber’s cryptic message arrives one week after Showtime’s co-president of entertainment, Gary Levine, confirmed to our sister site Deadline that Ray Donovan was “nearing the end of its run,” adding that a renewal decision will be made “in the next few weeks.”

Levine went on to note that the series was always intended to run “about seven or eight seasons.”