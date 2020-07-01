Fox News Fires Ed Henry Following Sexual Harassment Complaint

RELATED STORIES 2019 in Review: The 10 Worst Shows

Fox News has fired longtime anchor Ed Henry after investigating a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.”

Henry was dismissed after the network received a complaint from a former employee on June 25. No further details have been disclosed.

In the wake of his ouster, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace released the following memo to all employees, which was obtained by our sister site Deadline:

“We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years.

On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigation or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibility pending investigation. Based on investigating findings, Ed has been terminated.”

Henry first joined Fox News as its Chief White House Correspondent in 2011. He then served as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend from 2017 to 2019, before he left to co-host America’s Newsroom alongside Sandra Smith.

Prior to his time at Fox News, Henry worked at CNN for five years, where he served as the network’s senior White House correspondent.

Henry isn’t the first Fox News personality to be terminated for sexual misconduct. Bill O’Reilly was infamously canned in April 2017 following the revelation that Fox had paid out more than $13 million to settle five separate sexual harassment lawsuits against him. That same year, the network parted ways with Eric Bolling, who was embroiled in a sexting scandal.

Both men were shown the door after longtime Fox News chief Roger Ailes was forced to resign following a sexual harassment probe. Among his accusers was Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News personality who filed a suit against Ailes and walked away with a hefty $20 million settlement. The Ailes debacle was chronicled in both the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice and the big screen’s Bombshell, both of which came out in 2019.