The Boys Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch the Bloody First Three Minutes

If you didn’t catch The Boys‘ reunion livestream last week, then you also missed a first look at the opening three minutes of Season 2. But don’t fret, because Amazon Prime Video has released the sneak peek as a solo clip.

The above scene begins with a meeting between Secretary of Defense Robert A. Singer (guest star Jim Beaver, Supernatural) and Vought CEO Stan Edgar (guest star Giancarlo Esposito, Breaking Bad), before cutting away to some violent, unchecked superhero action in Syria.

The gritty superhero satire returns for Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 4, with three episodes. A new installment will then debut every Friday until the season finale on Oct. 9. The new episodes find “The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought,” per the official synopsis. “In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.”

Over on the so-called superhero front, “Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek