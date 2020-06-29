TV Ratings: BET Awards Audience Surges 54% With CBS Simulcast

The 2020 BET Awards, which were held virtually and simulcast Sunday night on BET, Bet Her and for the first time CBS, amassed 3.7 million total viewers, up 54 percent from last year to mark the event’s largest audience since 2017. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

In the demo, the telecast scored a 1.0 across the three networks, which is right on par with 2019. (Review winners list.)

Elsewhere on Sunday….

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud (5.5 mil/0.7), Press Your Luck (3.8 mil/0.6) and Match Game (3.5 mil/0.5) each dipped a tenth in the demo, though Feud still landed in a tie (with CBS’ 60 Minutes) for the Sunday demo win.

NBC | Hollywood Game Night (1.8 mil/0.2) added a few eyeballs while holding onto last week’s demo low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

