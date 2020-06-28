BET Awards 2020 Winners: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and More

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones Ties Record and Leads TV Pack; Fleabag, Chernobyl and Mrs. Maisel Win Big

The first-ever virtual BET Awards were held Sunday, with former Real co-host Amanda Seales presiding over the star-studded broadcast.

Drake entered Sunday’s ceremony with six nominations, including Video of the Year (by way of Chris Brown) and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. But Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch weren’t far behind with five nods each.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé was a winner before the ceremony even began. Also nominated for four other awards, Beyoncé is the previously announced recipient of this year’s Humanitarian Award, an honor previously bestowed upon names like Nipsey Hussle (2019), Chance the Rapper (2017) and Jesse Williams (2016).

This year’s show, which also aired on CBS and BET Her, boasts powerful performances from some of the biggest acts in music, including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Nas, Questlove and Usher.

Read on for a list of this year’s nominees. We’ll update with the winners (bold and in red!) as the show progresses:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Lizzo — Cuz I Love You

Megan Thee Stallion — Fever

Beyoncé — Homecoming: The Live Album

H.E.R. — I Used to Know Her

DaBaby — Kirk

Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” (WINNER!)

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”

H.E.R. featuring YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale featuring Jeremih – “On Chill”

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo (WINNER!)

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER!)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST GROUP

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

BEST NEW ARTIST

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

PJ Morton featuring Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody featuring PJ Morgan – “Afeni”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

The Lion King

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Jennifer Lopez

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Will Smith

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER!)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (UK)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

Did your favorite artists, actors, etc. win big at this year’s BET Awards? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the winners below.