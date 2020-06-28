BET Awards 2020 Winners: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and More

The first-ever virtual BET Awards were held Sunday, with former Real co-host Amanda Seales presiding over the star-studded broadcast.
Drake entered Sunday’s ceremony with six nominations, including Video of the Year (by way of Chris Brown) and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. But Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch weren’t far behind with five nods each.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé was a winner before the ceremony even began. Also nominated for four other awards, Beyoncé is the previously announced recipient of this year’s Humanitarian Award, an honor previously bestowed upon names like Nipsey Hussle (2019), Chance the Rapper (2017) and Jesse Williams (2016).
This year’s show, which also aired on CBS and BET Her, boasts powerful performances from some of the biggest acts in music, including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Nas, Questlove and Usher.
Read on for a list of this year’s nominees. We’ll update with the winners (bold and in red!) as the show progresses:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Lizzo — Cuz I Love You
Megan Thee Stallion — Fever
Beyoncé — Homecoming: The Live Album
H.E.R. — I Used to Know Her
DaBaby — Kirk
Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” (WINNER!)
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”
H.E.R. featuring YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale featuring Jeremih – “On Chill”
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo (WINNER!)
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER!)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST GROUP
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
BEST NEW ARTIST
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond – “Alright”
John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”
PJ Morton featuring Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose”
Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Rapsody featuring PJ Morgan – “Afeni”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
The Lion King
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Jennifer Lopez
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Will Smith
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER!)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (UK)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
