Revenge Reboot Dead: ABC Passes on Sequel Series Starring Fan Favorite

Revenge is apparently a dish best served only once.

ABC is passing on its in-the-works follow-up to the 2011-15 Emily VanCamp drama, TVLine has learned. The potential “sequel” series was set to follow a young Latina immigrant who arrives in Malibu to exact revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty that caused “the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family and a global epidemic.”

Interestingly, the protagonist was going to be guided by one of the original show’s “favorite characters,” rumored to be Gabriel Mann’s Nolan.

Original series creator Mike Kelley was to serve as executive producer on the sequel. Joe Fazzio, who wrote and produced multiple episodes during the show’s initial run, was also on board as a EP.

Revenge, which ran for four seasons on ABC, starred VanCamp as Amanda Clarke, a young woman who came to the Hamptons to exact revenge on the Graysons, a wealthy family that betrayed her and her father. Madeleine Stowe, Nick Wechsler and the aforementioned Mann rounded out the main cast.