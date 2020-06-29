L.A. Complex Reboot DOA at The CW

RELATED STORIES How The Flash's Delayed Finale Twist Will Affect Season 7's 'Graphic Novels'

L.A. Complex 2.0 has received a very early eviction notice. The CW’s in-the-works reboot of the showbiz-themed Canadian soap is not moving forward, series co-creator Martin Gero has confirmed.

When a fan on Instagram asked Gero if the project — which was announced back in Oct. 2018 — was dead, the EP responded, “Sadly, yes.”

The original show — which premiered on The CW in the summer of 2012 and ran for two seasons — centered on a group of up-and-coming actors and musicians living in the same Hollywood apartment complex. It starred Cassie Steele (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Jewel Staite (Firefly), Joe Dinicol (Arrow, Blindspot), Jonathan Patrick Moore (Blindspot) and Andra Fuller (The Game), among others. (The Season 2 ensemble went through something of a shake-up, as characters moved in and out of the complex.)

The ill-fated reboot, which was to be penned by Gero and co-creator Brendan Gall, would’ve followed a new group of twentysomething tenants/artists living in Hollywood’s Luxe hotel.