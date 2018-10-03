The L.A. Complex Reboot Eyed at CW

The CW is moving back into The L.A. Complex: The network is developing a reboot of the showbiz-themed Canadian drama, which aired for two seasons.

According to our sister site Deadline, series creator Martin Gero and Brendan Gall — who got his start on the show as a writer/co-executive producer — will pen the project, which follows a new group of twenty-something tenants living in Hollywood’s Luxe hotel. As the aspiring artists try to make it in the entertainment industry as actors, dancers, producers and comedians, their relationships will rise and fall, and their beliefs and values will be tested.

The original show — which ran on The CW in the summer of 2012 to a small but impassioned audience — starred Cassie Steele (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Jewel Staite (Firefly), Joe Dinicol (Arrow, Blindspot), Jonathan Patrick Moore (Blindspot) and Andra Fuller (The Game), among others. (The Season 2 ensemble went through something of a shake-up, as characters moved in and out of the complex.)

The new L.A. Complex will be produced by Warner Bros. TV, where Gero serves as the creator of Blindspot.

Are you excited for the potential return of The L.A. Complex, which TVLine named one of The CW’s best shows? Hit the comments with your thoughts!