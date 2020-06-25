Psych 2 Trailer Teases West Wing Reunion, [Spoiler]'s 'Real Pubes'

The West Wing‘s Charlie and Toby are together again.

Next month’s Psych sequel, titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (premiering Wednesday, July 15), finds Dulé Hill squaring off with his former Oval Office cohort Richard Schiff, and the above full-length trailer offers a first look at the duo’s reunion.

The two-minute promo also features fleeting glimpses of fellow special guests Sarah Chalke, Joel McHale (get details on his top-secret role) and James Roday’s Million Little Things co-star Allison Miller, as well as all your franchise faves, most notably Timothy Omundson, who plays a much larger role than he did in the first Psych movie, which was filmed shortly after he suffered a stroke.

And we, of course, also get a preview of Shawn and Gus’ signature interplay, which this time around includes these four words: “We’re grown men — real pubes.”

As previously revealed by the official logline, Psych 2 finds Lassiter ambushed on the job and left for dead, after which, in a Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. As Shawn and Gus return to Lassie's side, they are forced to navigate the personal, the professional… and possibly the supernatural.

“This movie is far more emotional than, I believe, anything that we’ve done, especially in those scenes with Maggie [Lawson] and Tim,” showrunner Steve Franks recently shared of the longtime scene partners. “When they were doing the scene, there was not a dry eye in the entire room. It was almost as powerful for us as it was for them.”