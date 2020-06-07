Psych 2 Video: First 4 Minutes Reveal Joel McHale, Sarah Chalke Roles

RELATED STORIES Why 'Psych 2' Was 'Far More Emotional' Than Anything Before It

Joel McHale’s mysterious Psych role is at last unveiled in a newly released sneak peek at the comedy’s second made-for-TV movie.

Peacock on Sunday released the first four minutes of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (premiering Wednesday, July 15), which reveal that the Community grad (and real-life BFF to Timothy Omundson) is playing none other than Lassiter’s dad. McHale is first seen in a flashback with a young Carlton, as father and son enjoy some quality time in the wilderness. Soon enough, the elder Lassiter vanishes and we cut to present day, where the Santa Barbara police chief finds himself in dire straits.

As previously revealed by the official logline, Psych 2 finds Lassiter ambushed on the job and left for dead, after which, in a Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. As Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side, they are forced to navigate the personal, the professional… and possibly the supernatural.

In addition to McHale, the above video reveals Scrubs vet Sarah Chalke’s role as Lassie’s caretaker Delores. She comes in to check on him while Shawn and Gus are visiting with the chief.

Watch the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions to McHale and Chalke’s Psych 2 roles.