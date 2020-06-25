Brave New World Trailer: Utopia Is Achieved (at a Deadly Price) in Peacock's Aldous Huxley Adaptation

Never before has “C’mon get happy” felt so much like a threat.

But the trailer for Peacock’s Brave New World makes it clear that if you’re not smiling, something is very, very wrong… and you just might have to be eliminated to fix the problem.

Brave New World, first published in 1932, is set in a futuristic utopian society “that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself,” per the official synopsis. Alden Ehrenreich (Solo) plays John the Savage, a subversive outsider who threatens to disrupt the stability of the perfect society of New London.

The series’ cast also includes Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Kylie Bunbury (Pitch), Demi Moore (A Few Good Men), Joseph Morgan (The Originals) and Hannah John-Kamen (Killjoys).

Brave New World will be available to stream on Peacock’s launch day, Wednesday, July 15. Other titles released that day include Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, The Capture, Intelligence, In Deep With Ryan Lochte, Lost Speedways, Cleopatra in Space, Curious George and Where’s Waldo?

Press PLAY on the video above to get a peek at Brave New World, then hit the comments: Do you plan to watch?