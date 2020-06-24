Little Fires Everywhere's Jade Pettyjohn Joins Cast of ABC Drama Big Sky

RELATED STORIES ABC Fall Schedule: Tuesday Comedy Block Axed as The Conners Inherits Modern Family Slot

Jade Pettyjohn is moving from fire to air: The Little Fires Everywhere actress is joining the cast of the upcoming ABC drama Big Sky, TVLine has learned.

Pettyjohn will play kidnapping victim Grace Sullivan in the thriller from Emmy winner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), which earned a straight-to-series order from the Alphabet network back in January. “A tough girl with wisdom beyond her years, Grace is kidnapped alongside her older sister Danielle, but not without a fight,” according to the official description.

Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) stars as private detective Cassie Dewell, who teams up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Vikings‘ Katheryn Winnick) to track down two sisters who’ve been kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. “But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area,” the official synopsis teases, “they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

The cast also includes The Gifted‘s Natalie Alyn Lind as Grace’s sister Danielle; Kelley will write several episodes and serve as showrunner. Big Sky will air Tuesdays at 10/9c this fall on ABC.

Earlier this year, Pettyjohn played Lexie, the eldest daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s Elena Richardson, in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere. Her other TV credits include Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, The Righteous Gemstones and last year’s Deadwood: The Movie.