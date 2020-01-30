TVLine Items: David E. Kelley's New ABC Drama, Nicki Does Drag and More

David E. Kelley, whose myriad TV credits include creating ABC’s The Practice and spinoff Boston Legal, is returning to the Alphabet net.

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to The Big Sky, a procedural thriller written and executive-produced by Kelley. In the drama, “private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana,” per the official logline. “But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

Kelley recently wrapped work on HBO’s six-part limited series-thriller The Undoing, a project that reunited him with Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman. The Undoing is slated to premiere in May.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Singer Nicki Minaj will serve as a guest judge on the Season 12 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, airing Friday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on VH1.

* The premiere of Star Trek: Picard is now streaming for free on CBS.com and YouTube. The series is also set to air all day Thursday on Pluto TV’s Sci Fi channel, with additional airings at 8 pm each night through Wednesday, Feb. 5.

* Starz has picked up the comedy pilot Run the World, starring Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show), to series. The half-hour show follows “a group of Black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination.”

* David Krumholtz (The Deuce) has joined USA Network’s limited series Evel, based on the life of daredevil Evel Knievel (played by Milo Ventimiglia), our sister site Deadline reports. Krumholtz will portray Bob Arum, who becomes “both Evel Knievel’s adversary and best friend after Evel hires him to promote his infamous Snake River Canyon jump.”

* Netflix has released a trailer for its unscripted dating series Love Is Blind, debuting Thursday, Feb. 13:

