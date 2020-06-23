Unsolved Mysteries: Questions Abound in Eerie Trailer for Netflix Revival

RELATED STORIES Last Chance U Ending in July on Netflix; Basketball Spinoff to Premiere in 2021

Last Chance U Ending in July on Netflix; Basketball Spinoff to Premiere in 2021 Lucifer Officially Renewed for Season 6 -- Its 'Final, FINAL Season,' Says Netflix

It’s been 18 years since Unsolved Mysteries last aired. And in that time, as you’ll see in the first official trailer for Netflix’s revival of the docuseries, there’s been no shortage of eerie incidents or sketchy disappearances that beg more questions than they answer.

The Season 1 preview, released Tuesday, gives audiences a taste of the 12 new episodes that will hit the streaming service on Wednesday, July 1. Among the creepy fodder sampled in the minute-long video: a possible UFO sighting in Massachusetts, a French “house of horrors” that still has the authorities stumped and a newlywed whose death is nearly as bizarre as his behavior in the hours preceding it.

Stranger Things, originally hosted by Robert Stack, aired on NBC for nine seasons in the 1980s and ’90s. It moved to CBS for Season 10 but then was cancelled in Season 12. Lifetime and Spike later hosted additional revivals.

Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, who co-created the original series, are on board for Netflix’s version, as is Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Last Man Standing).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the creepiness unfold, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix? (And does that music make the hair on the back of your neck stand on end, too?)