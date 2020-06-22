Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy & Co. Set Up Shop in New Trailer for Netflix Update

RELATED STORIES Cobra Kai Is Moving to Netflix

Cobra Kai Is Moving to Netflix Lucifer Season 5: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for the First 8 Episodes

This is — and isn’t — your mother’s Baby-Sitters Club.

A trailer released Monday for Netflix’s adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s beloved novels introduces the characters that kids of the 1980s and ’90s will recognize… only updated for 2020.

In the roughly two-minute video, we met 7th-grader Kristy Thomas, founder of the titular business, which aims to make parents’ lives easier by giving them access to several childcare options with a single call. She’s joined by pals Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer, all of whom hang out in Claudia’s room while waiting for the “iconic” see-through phone to ring.

While the characters are the same as they were in the books all those years back, the show is set in present-day. So while everyone still noshes on the candy Claudia stashes in her room, for instance, you’ll see subtle evidence of modernization such as when Stacey volunteers to maximize business by figuring out “the best ratio of click-throughs to investment.”

The dramedy, of which Martin is a producer, also stars Alicia Silverstone (American Woman) as Elizabeth, Kristy’s mom, and Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) as Watson, Elizabeth’s boyfriend. Rachel Shukert (GLOW) serves as showrunner; Lucia Aniello (Broad City) is executive producer and director.

The Baby-Sitters Club begins streaming on Friday, July 3. Press PLAY on the video below to watch the trailer in full, then hit the comments with your thoughts!