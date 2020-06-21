Quotes of the Week: The Bold Type, S.H.I.E.L.D., Love, Victor and More

The summer might not boast as much television to watch, but our Sunday publication of Quotes of the Week remains as inevitable as mosquito bites and sunburns.

More than a dozen dramas, comedies and unscripted series made the cut for our latest compilation, which recognizes the best bon mots, zingers and one-liners from the past seven days of television.

This time around, we’ve got The Bold Type‘s sage advice for Jane’s new roommate, an anticlimactic confrontation on I May Destroy You, spectacular sass from a truly Legendary judge and some tone-deaf commentary from an Insecure onlooker (who, frankly, should have known better than to bother Kelli).

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Love, Victor (read finale post mortem) and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (read post mortem), plus sound bites from Burden of Truth, Dirty John, One Day at a Time, Penny Dreadful and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!