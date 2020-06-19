TV Ratings: Don't Drops in Week 2, Broke Goes Low Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Don’t — which dominated last Thursday with its debut — this week dropped 20 and 25 percent, with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

Leading out of that, To Tell the Truth (3.1 mil/0.5) slipped to season lows. Opening ABC’s night, Holey Moley (4.2 mil/0.7) was steady, and topped all of Thursday in the demo. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Elsewhere….

CBS | With its penultimate episode ever, Broke (3.6 mil/0.5) hit and tied series lows. (Opening CBS’ night, a Young Sheldon rerun drew Thursday’s biggest audience: 4.9 million.)

NBC | Council of Dads (2.8 mil/0.3) was steady, while Blindspot (1.84 mil/0.3) ticked up from last week’s all-time demo low.

FOX | Celebrity Watch Party (1.5 mil/0.4) was steady, while Labor of Love (1.11 mil/0.3, read Kim Roots’ always-entertaining recap) hit and tied season highs.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (514K/0.1) and In the Dark (437K/0.1) each added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.