United We Fall (Finally!) Sets July Premiere at ABC — Watch New Trailer

More than a year after it was ordered to series at ABC, United We Fall has set a premiere date: The freshman sitcom will debut on Wednesday, July 15 at 8/7c with back-to-back episodes, TVLine has learned.

Described as a “profoundly realistic family sitcom,” United We Fall — which was noticeably absent from the fall schedule that ABC unveiled earlier this week — stars Christina Vidal Mitchell (Code Black) and Will Sasso (MADtv) as parents Jo and Bill, who are trying to make it day to day as a functioning family.

Though Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother (played by SNL‘s Jane Curtin) and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family “will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up,” the logline reads, “Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone — other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.”

United We Fall was initially picked up at ABC in May 2019; you can watch a full trailer for the series above.

Also on Thursday, ABC tweaked its fall lineup a bit, bringing black-ish back to the schedule after originally opting to hold it for midseason. It will replace the Kyra Sedgwick comedy Call Your Mother, which will now debut in 2021. (Get the details.)

